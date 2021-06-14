Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, More on Which Lyric Best Embodies the Heart of In The Heights

The cast of the film adaptation sat down with Playbill for some musical musings.

For Lin-Manuel Miranda, the co-creator of In the Heights, the lyric that best sums up the heart of the musical is “Ay, mama, what do you do when your dreams come true?” An appropriate response for someone who ended up winning a Tony Award for their original score. Check out what lyrics the rest of the cast—including Anthony Ramos, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Leslie Grace—think best embody the musical. In the Heights debuted on HBO Max and in theatres June 10. Adapted from Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’ Broadway musical, the film stars Ramos as Usnavi, Rubin-Vega as Daniela, and Grace as Nina. Rounding out the main cast are Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, Marc Anthony as Sonny’s father, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, and Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete. Miranda, who also produces, plays the Piraguero. WATCH: Lin-Manuel Miranda and the In the Heights Film Stars Play Bodega Price Is Right The film features a screenplay by Hudes and is directed by Jon M. Chu. The story follows a tight-knit community in NYC’s Washington Heights as they experience success, joy, luck, love, and heartbreak.

