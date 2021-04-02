Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dr. Fauci, More Will Appear in COVID-19 Vaccine NBC Special

The program will encourage Americans to get vaccinated.

In the Heights and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is set to join Dr. Anthony Fauci, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and Matthew McConaughey for Roll Up Your Sleeves, airing on NBC April 18 at 7 PM ET. The special aims to encourage the American public to get the COVID-19 vaccine and bring an end to a pandemic that has lasted over a year, crippling industries and resulting in over 2.8 million deaths worldwide.

During the program, Miranda and Obama will be joined by special guests to educate audiences on the vaccine and other ways to help Americans move past the public health crisis.

McConaughey will interview Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to the President, who has remained one of the most prominent public figures guiding Americans through the measures required to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Roll Up Your Sleeves will also feature comedy acts, real-life stories, and more.

Developed in partnership with Civic Nation and leading health care professionals, Roll Up Your Sleeves is produced by ATTN:, Civic Nation, and Deviants Media. It is executive-produced by Tom Werner, Valerie Jarrett, Matthew Segal, Jarrett Moreno, Taye Shuayb, Jessie Surovell, Mike Vainisi, Audrey Morrissey, Ivan Dudynsky, and Chad Hines.