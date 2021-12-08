Lin-Manuel Miranda Hip-Hops Into Freestyle Love Supreme for Select Broadway Performances

The writer-performer announced his upcoming appearances in the Broadway improv show.

Tony-, Grammy-, Emmy-, and Pulitzer-winning writer and actor (and now film director) Lin-Manuel Miranda will be dropping into the Booth Theatre to perform with Freestyle Love Supreme for a few dates in the coming weeks.

Miranda announced on Twitter that he will appear in the show December 10 at 5 PM ET, December 13 at 7 PM, December 17 at 5 PM, and December 20 at 7 PM.

Had too much fun last night and missed my friends too much. Jumping back in 12/10, 12/13, 12/17, and 12/20. ANY night you go see @freestylelove is the catharsis you've been longing for, with different guests every night, but I'll be in these...-LMM https://t.co/VofeJ8LPMa pic.twitter.com/McERG1uCKT — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 7, 2021

Conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas Kail, Miranda, and Veneziale, Freestyle Love Supreme features a company of singing, rapping, and beat-boxing comedy artists. Using suggestions from audience, the troupe creates a new and singular, completely improvised show every performance.

The company includes Andrew Bancroft a.k.a. Jelly Donut, Kurt Crowley a.k.a. The Lord and Lady Crowley, Tarik Davis a.k.a. Tardis Hardaway, Aneesa Folds a.k.a. Young Nees, Kaila Mullady a.k.a. Kaiser Rözé, Chris Sullivan a.k.a. Shockwave, and Veneziale a.k.a. Two-Touch.

Along with Miranda, other long-time members of Freestyle Love Supreme have been popping into the show occasionally, including Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, James Monroe Iglehart, Wayne Brady, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Arthur Lewis, Bill Sherman, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Alex Lacamoire.

The Tony-honored presentation continues its run through January 2, 2022.