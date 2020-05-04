Lin-Manuel Miranda, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, More Set for Televised Robin Hood Benefit

Raise Up New York! will raise money for locals impacted by COVID-19.

Tony winners Lin-Manuel Miranda, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Sutton Foster, Bette Midler, and more will appear during Robin Hood’s May 11 telethon benefit Raise Up New York! to raise money for NYC frontline workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The special begins at 7 PM ET and will air on all NYC local stations (CBS2, FOX5, ABC7, etc.), News 12, Spectrum News NY1, and nationally on CNBC, in addition to iHeartRadio and Enterprise radio stations and Sirius XM.

Among those also take part are New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, NYC Mayor Bill de Plasio, Barbra Streisand, Chris Rock, Christopher Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Julianne Moore, Robert De Niro, Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Sting, Spike Lee, Jimmy Fallon,, Trevor Noah, Eli Manning, and Michael Strahan, with more to be announced. Mean Girls creator Tina Fey will host.

The special will feature stories from frontline workers in the city as they face mounting challenges in the battle against COVID-19. Donations raised during the telethon will provide support for food, shelter, cash assistance, health and mental health, legal services, education, and more for those in vulnerable communities during the pandemic.

Robin Hood is one of NYC’s largest poverty-fighting organizations. For over thirty years, they’ve been finding, fueling, and creating the most impactful and scalable solutions to lift families out of poverty.

