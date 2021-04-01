Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeremy O. Harris, John Cameron Mitchell, More Set for Vineyard's Virtual Conversation Series

The intimate conversations will be presented as an alternative to the Off-Broadway company's annual gala.

Instead of its annual in-person gala, Off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre will offer a series of virtual conversations with a host of artists who will discuss contributing to the cultural life of the country before, during, and beyond our current moment.

The lineup for The Tasting Room currently includes Danny Meyer and David Rockwell; M. Night Shyamalan and Anya Taylor-Joy; Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, and Holly Hunter; Billy Crudup and Sterling K. Brown; KT Tunstall and Randy Rainbow; Michael R. Jackson and John Cameron Mitchell; and Jeremy O. Harris. Admission in each Zoom room will be limited to 10-15 households.

In addition to the small group gatherings, a conversation between Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Kander will be shared as a larger community event this spring.

Details and dates about the conversations follow:

Danny Meyer and David Rockwell: May 11 at 6 PM ET

Restaurateur Meyer and Tony-winning set designer and architect Rockwell will team up to discuss the world of fine dining, storytelling through architecture, and their collaborations for Meyer’s restaurants.

M. Night Shyamalan and Anya Taylor-Joy: May 12 at 4 PM ET

Filmmaker Shyamalan and Golden Globe winner Taylor-Joy will reunite to discuss their experiences working together on the films Split and Glass and give an inside look at the actor-director collaboration.

Holly Hunter, J. Smith-Cameron, and Nicholas Braun: May 16 at 6 PM ET

Oscar winner Hunter, Smith-Cameron, and Braun will come together for a conversation about their experiences working together on the Emmy-winning HBO series Succession, the portrayal of big media on the small screen, and their careers.

Billy Crudup and Sterling K. Brown: May 20 at 6 PM ET

Emmy winners Crudup and Brown will discuss the current and evolving landscapes of American theatre, film, and television, and the process of creating characters in each medium.

KT Tunstall and Randy Rainbow: May 26 at 6 PM ET

Rock star Tunstall will join comedian/satirist Rainbow to chat about the process of songwriting for their respective media, their sources of inspiration and creativity, and the ways musical artists are responding to the current moment.

Michael R. Jackson and John Cameron Mitchell: June 8 at 6 PM ET

Pulitzer Prize winner Jackson and Tony winner Mitchell will discuss creating shows that changed the way LGBTQIA+ stories are represented on stage and a range of other topics.

Jeremy O. Harris (pairing and date to be announced)

Tony-nominated playwright and screenwriter Harris will join another leading cultural figure for a conversation about their intersecting interests and the influence of art in society.

Virtual attendees will also receive gift boxes that include wine and curated provisions from Union Square businesses to support the community of The Vineyard’s location.

Single tickets, starting at $2,500, are available for each of the private events; patrons can also purchase "Table" packages, starting at $10,000, for discounted group admission and the ability to spread tickets across multiple events. For ticket information click here.

