Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Leguizamo, and Members of the Original Cast of In The Heights Headline ¡VIVA Broadway! Hear Our Voices Concert Special

Hosted by Andréa Burns, the evening celebrates Latinx Heritage Month and stars Karen Olivo, Mandy Gonzalez, Jaime Camil, Gloria Estefan, and many more.

On October 1, Playbill and The Broadway League present ¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices, a digital concert in celebration of Latinx Heritage Month, as well as Latinx milestones in theatre. The performance will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, including championing the R.Evolución Latina initiative, and Broadway Bridges. Click here to donate.

Hosted by Andréa Burns (In the Heights, On Your Feet!), the concert will premiere on Playbill.com, Playbill’s YouTube Channel and on The Broadway League’s website (Viva.Broadway) on Thursday October 1, 2020, at 8PM ET and remain available for viewing until Monday October 5 at 8PM ET. Helmed by director and Tony-winning choreographer Sergio Truijllo (Ain’t Too Proud), the event features an extraordinary roster of award-winning stage and screen Latinx talent, including Lucie Arnaz, Gloria Estefan, John Leguizamo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Miranda, Chita Rivera, and Thalía.

¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices will salute the vibrant, lasting legacy that Latinx artists have contributed and continue to give to Broadway and the entire theatre community while showcasing Latinx talent in an effort to continue to increase representation throughout the industry.

The event showcases a reunion performance from members of the original cast of In the Heights, including Karen Olivo, Andréa Burns, Janet Dacal, Robin De Jesús, Mandy Gonzalez, Olga Merediz, Carlos Gomez, Eliseo Roman, Luis Salgado, and Seth Stewart; as well as exclusive numbers from Broadway-bound musicals and new works including John Leguizamo’s Kiss My Aztec; Arrabal; Passing Through; and a look at the first Spanish-language production of A Chorus Line from Antonio Banderas.

Additional performers for the concert include Melissa Barrera (In the Heights film), Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin), Florencia Cuenca (A Never Ending Line), Ariana DeBose (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Raúl Esparza (Company), Raúl Gonzalez (¡Despierta América!), Ivan Hernandez (Dear Evan Hansen), Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!), Bianca Marroquín (Chicago), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent, Anna in the Tropics), Philippa Stefani (On Your Feet!), Angélica Vale (La Fea Más Bella), and Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!).

¡Viva Broadway! is produced by Jack Noseworthy, written by Eric Ulloa, and features arrangements and music direction by Jaime Lozano, sound design by Jorge Muelle and Jessica Paz, and instrumentals by national and international musicians including Tony Award winner Alex Lacamoire, Oscar Hernandez and Michelle J. Rodriguez & Julio Copello. Luis Salgado is the associate director/choreographer.

For special VIP donor opportunities and special experiences, visit BroadwayCares.org/VivaBroadway.

Mark your calendars for October 1 and tune in at Playbill.com/Viva.

