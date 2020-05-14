Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins Gloria Estefan, Rita Moreno, and More in One Day at a Time Special

The animated special from Pop TV is set to air in June.

Like numerous shows that experienced production stoppages, Pop TV's One Day At a Time was halted due to COVID-19. Following a mid-season finale in April, the show will return in June with an animated special featuring special guests Gloria Estefan and Melissa Fumero, who return to the series, and Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda making his One Day At a Time debut.

Titled The Politics Episode, the animated episode was fully executed remotely, and will air June 16 at 9:30 PM ET following a marathon of the current season.

Inspired by Norman Lear's 1975 series of the same name, One Day At a Time follows three generations of the Cuban American Alvarez family. The show, which launched in 2017, stars Justina Machado, EGOT winner Rita Moreno, Stephen Tobolowsky, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, and Marcel Ruiz.

Available on Pop TV, One Day At a Time is produced by Act III Productions, Inc., Snowpants Productions and GloNation in association with Sony Pictures Television. The animated episode was produced by Jonas Diamond, the executive producer and co-owner of Smiley Guy Studios, who oversees the animation.