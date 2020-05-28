Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kelli O'Hara, Audra McDonald, More Join Lineup for The [title of show] Show Vineyard Theatre Virtual Variety Show Show!

Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff, and Jeff Bowen will host the fundraiser for the Off-Broadway theatre.

More theatre favorites have been announced for The [title of show] show Vineyard Theatre Virtual Variety Show show!, which will be hosted by the original [title of show] team—Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff, and Jeff Bowen—May 30 at 8 PM ET.

The evening, which will raise funds for The Campaign for Right Now, will feature the newly announced Courtney Balan and Benjamin Howes (who understudied in the original production), Laura Benanti, Jeff Blumenkrantz, David Cale, Victoria Clark, Billy Crudup, Micaela Diamond, Rachel Dratch, Barrett Foa, Ryan J. Haddad, Christopher J. Hanke, John Kander, Judy Kuhn, Rick Lyon, Audra McDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Joe Morton, Julia Murney, Alex Newell, Kelli O’Hara, Nathan Salstone, Douglas Sills, Ryan Spahn, and Michael Urie.

These artists join the previously reported Bill Irwin, Cheyenne Jackson, Linda Lavin, Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson, Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo, Zachary Quinto, Brooke Shields, and The Lopez Family Singers (Lindsay Anderson, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Annie Lopez, Bobby Lopez, and Katie Lopez).

In the spirit of a classic variety show, the fundraiser will feature new material from the cast and creators of [title of show] and Now. Here. This. as well as performances, sketches, reflections, and special quarantine talents.

The show will be directed by Michael Berresse and Matt Vogel with musical direction by Larry Pressgrove, editing by Vogel, music editing by Rob Preuss and Bowen, and orchestrations by Preuss.

Access to the show is available with a donation of $25 or more made before May 30 at noon here. Donors will receive a registration email followed by a pre-show email with a link sent an hour before performance time to stream the show.

[title of show] premiered at the Vineyard Theatre in 2006 before transferring to Broadway.

With the initial goal of raising $100,000 by May 15, The Campaign For Right Now was established to help fund The Vineyard’s commitment to pay artist and staff salaries and health benefits during the closure due to the ongoing pandemic.

