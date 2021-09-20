Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, More to Appear in Tony Awards Concert Celebration

Broadway’s Back!, hosted by Leslie Odom Jr., will air September 26 following the Paramount+ presentation of most awards.

The Tony Awards have announced the initial slate of theatre stars scheduled to appear during Broadway’s Back!, the September 26 concert celebration that will mark the culmination of the 74th annual ceremony (following a prolonged season due to the pandemic).

Among those joining host Leslie Odom Jr. are his Hamilton co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda; Audra McDonald, who will host the awards ceremony that will precede the concert; fellow Tony winners Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, Annaleigh Ashford, André De Shields, Ruthie Ann Miles, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, Ben Platt, Chita Rivera, and BD Wong; and Tony nominees Jake Gyllenhaal, Kerry Butler, Christopher Jackson, Jeremy Pope, and Daphne Rubin-Vega.

As previously reported, the three contenders for Best Musical will also perform: Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge!, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

Broadway’s Back! will air live from Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre at 9 PM ET on CBS and Paramount+, with the two-hour awards presentation beginning at 7 PM. The three top honors of the night—Best Musical, Best Play, and Best Revival of a Play—will be revealed during the concert special.