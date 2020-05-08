Lin-Manuel Miranda Launches Campaign Supporting Immigrant Communities Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Raise Up will fundraise by offering auction and sweepstakes items, including Hamilton tickets.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with his friends and family, have launched the new campaign Raise Up, which donates funds to the Hispanic Federation’s Emergency Assistance Fund to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in immigrant communities.

“In the thick of one of our country’s most trying chapters, immigrant communities are showing up, stepping up, and getting the job done,” said Miranda. “Despite these acts of heroism, they are often being overlooked and left behind.”

Among the fundraising efforts are the chance to win tickets to the first performance of Hamilton when the Tony and Pulitzer Prize–winning musical returns to Broadway. The sweepstakes is available through the donation-based entry platform Prizeo.

Raise Up is also partnered with Charitybuzz, which will host auction items like a private virtual dance lesson with Miranda’s parents Luis and Luz, a private movie screening at Ava DuVernay’s Array campus, and a virtual cooking session with Chef José Andrés.

The Miranda Family collaborated with the Hispanic Federation to create the Emergency Assistance Fund with the goal of ensuring that immigrant-focused community-based nonprofits are able to provide relief and support to the vulnerable families and communities they care for and serve.

To donate, bid, or enter the sweepstakes, visit RaiseUpFund.com .

