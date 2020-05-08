Lin-Manuel Miranda Launches Campaign Supporting Immigrant Communities Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Lin-Manuel Miranda Launches Campaign Supporting Immigrant Communities Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
By Dan Meyer
May 08, 2020
 
Raise Up will fundraise by offering auction and sweepstakes items, including Hamilton tickets.
The Wrong Man_MCC Theatre_Opening Night_2019_HR
Lin-Manuel Miranda Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with his friends and family, have launched the new campaign Raise Up, which donates funds to the Hispanic Federation’s Emergency Assistance Fund to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in immigrant communities.

“In the thick of one of our country’s most trying chapters, immigrant communities are showing up, stepping up, and getting the job done,” said Miranda. “Despite these acts of heroism, they are often being overlooked and left behind.”

Among the fundraising efforts are the chance to win tickets to the first performance of Hamilton when the Tony and Pulitzer Prize–winning musical returns to Broadway. The sweepstakes is available through the donation-based entry platform Prizeo.

Raise Up is also partnered with Charitybuzz, which will host auction items like a private virtual dance lesson with Miranda’s parents Luis and Luz, a private movie screening at Ava DuVernay’s Array campus, and a virtual cooking session with Chef José Andrés.

The Miranda Family collaborated with the Hispanic Federation to create the Emergency Assistance Fund with the goal of ensuring that immigrant-focused community-based nonprofits are able to provide relief and support to the vulnerable families and communities they care for and serve.

To donate, bid, or enter the sweepstakes, visit RaiseUpFund.com.

Look Back at the Career Highlights of Lin-Manuel Miranda

Look Back at the Career Highlights of Lin-Manuel Miranda

The multi-award-winning Hamilton star celebrates his birthday January 16.

29 PHOTOS
In_The_Heights_HR1.jpg
Robin De Jesus, Karen Olivo, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in In the Heights Joan Marcus
Lin-Manuel Miranda and company in In The Heights.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and company in In The Heights Joan Marcus
In_The_Heights_HR.jpg
Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast in In the Heights Joan Marcus
Stephen Sondheim's <i>Merrily We Roll Along</i> was presented as part of City Center Encores!
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Colin Donnell, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in Merrily We Roll Along at City Center Encores! Joan Marcus
Betsy Wolfe, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Donnell, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Adam Grupper
Betsy Wolfe, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Donnell, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Adam Grupper in Merrily We Roll Along at City Center Encores! Joan Marcus
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Colin Donnell, and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Colin Donnell, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in Merrily We Roll Along at City Center Encores! Peter Cunningham
<i>Do No Harm</i>
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Steven Pasquale in Do No Harm NBC
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Karen Olivo and Leslie Odom Jr. starred in the City Center&#39;s Encores! Off-Center staging of Jonathan Larson&#39;s <i>tick, tick&hellip; BOOM!</i>
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Karen Olivo, and Leslie Odom Jr. in tick, tick… BOOM! at City Center Encores! Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo
Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Karen Olivo in tick, tick… BOOM! at City Center Encores!
Lin-Manuel Miranda and the company of <i>Hamilton</i>
Lin-Manuel Miranda and the company of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
COVID-19 Relief
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.