Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom, Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry, More Appear on Final #Ham4Change August 15

The Hamilton alums go live to raise money for various social justice organizations.

Several original Hamilton stars take over the third and final #HAM4CHANGE live stream August 15 at 7 PM ET on Looped. The series benefits organizations that are working to end systemic racism.

Participating are Tony winners Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. The lineup also includes Anthony Ramos, Okieriete Onaodowan, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Javier Muñoz, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Ephraim Sykes, Austin Smith, Hope Easterbrook, Neil Haskell, Thayne Jasperson, Seth Stewart, Sasha Hutchings, Betsy Struxness, Morgan Marcell, Carleigh Bettiol, Alysha Deslorieux, Voltaire Wade-Greene, Elizabeth Judd Salinas, and Ariana DeBose, along with director Thomas Kail and associate choreographer Stephanie Klemons.

Proceeds from this round benefit Know Your Rights Camp, African American Policy Forum, and Black AIDS Institute.

Organized by cast members Onaodowan and Marcell and hosted by Andrew Chappelle, the live stream will include behind-the-scenes insight, trivia, interactive games, prizes, and original content from the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, the movie capture of which recently debuted on Disney+ .

Click here to buy tickets for the live stream. VIP packages with special 1-on-1 experiences are also available for purchase.

