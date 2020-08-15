Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom, Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry, More Appear on Final #Ham4Change August 15

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom, Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry, More Appear on Final #Ham4Change August 15
By Dan Meyer
Aug 15, 2020
The Hamilton alums go live to raise money for various social justice organizations.
Lin-Maneul Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr.
Lin-Maneul Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Several original Hamilton stars take over the third and final #HAM4CHANGE live stream August 15 at 7 PM ET on Looped. The series benefits organizations that are working to end systemic racism.

Participating are Tony winners Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. The lineup also includes Anthony Ramos, Okieriete Onaodowan, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Javier Muñoz, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Ephraim Sykes, Austin Smith, Hope Easterbrook, Neil Haskell, Thayne Jasperson, Seth Stewart, Sasha Hutchings, Betsy Struxness, Morgan Marcell, Carleigh Bettiol, Alysha Deslorieux, Voltaire Wade-Greene, Elizabeth Judd Salinas, and Ariana DeBose, along with director Thomas Kail and associate choreographer Stephanie Klemons.

Proceeds from this round benefit Know Your Rights Camp, African American Policy Forum, and Black AIDS Institute.

Organized by cast members Onaodowan and Marcell and hosted by Andrew Chappelle, the live stream will include behind-the-scenes insight, trivia, interactive games, prizes, and original content from the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, the movie capture of which recently debuted on Disney+.

History Has Its Eyes on You: A Look at Hamilton’s Journey to Broadway and Beyond

History Has Its Eyes on You: A Look at Hamilton’s Journey to Broadway and Beyond

54 PHOTOS
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Thomas Kail, Alex Lacamoire, Andy Blankenbuehler, Stephanie Klemons and Leslie Odom Jr.
Thomas Kail, Alex Lacamoire, Andy Blankenbuehler, Stephanie Klemons and Leslie Odom Jr. in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Renée Elise Goldsberry
Renée Elise Goldsberry in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr. in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Okieriete Onaodowan and Daveed Diggs
Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Okieriete Onaodowan and Daveed Diggs in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Phillipa Soo and Jon Rua
Phillipa Soo and Jon Rua in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Brian d'Arcy James and Thomas Kail
Brian d'Arcy James and Thomas Kail in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Christopher Jackson
Christopher Jackson in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast
Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast in Hamilton at the Public Theater
Phillipa Soo and Lin-Manuel Miranda in Hamilton
Phillipa Soo and Lin-Manuel Miranda in Hamilton at the Public Theater Joan Marcus
