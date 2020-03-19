Lin-Manuel Miranda Performs ‘Dear Theodosia’ on The Tonight Show: At Home Edition

The Hamilton creator video chatted with Jimmy Fallon about kid doodles, self-quarantining, Broadway Cares, and more.

Lin-Manuel Miranda virtually dropped by The Tonight Show: At Home Edition March 18 to chat with Jimmy Fallon about kids doodles, joke songs, and the impact of COVID-19 on the theatre community. Check it out above (Miranda comes in around the 5 minute mark), including a performance of ‘Dear Theodosia’ from Hamilton.

“Everything is cool,” said Miranda as he and his family practice social distancing. “We’re doing the cool thing, which is self-quarantining. We have two kids, so we’re learning how to home school.” While fans might think the Tony-winning artist might have plenty of time on his hands to write new music, that’s not the case. “I’m not getting work done—I’m learning how to teach math.”

The duo also chatted about Miranda's upcoming films In The Heights, due in June, and Tick, Tick...BOOM!, starring Andrew Garfield, Robin de Jesus, and Judith Light .

While theatres and TV studios shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, shows like The Tonight Show have found a way to deliver content to viewers. Each night, Fallon will welcome a guest online and use YouTube’s fundraising tool to raise money for a different charity. Miranda’s appearance benefited Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.