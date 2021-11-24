Lin-Manuel Miranda Plays "Lyrically Challenged" on The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Tony Award winner and tick, tick...BOOM! director faces off against the Grammy-winning singer in a game of lyrical tennis.

It's boys verses girls on The Kelly Clarkson Show: the Grammy Award-winning host squares off against a Grammy Award-winning guest. Kelly Clarkson had Hamilton creator and tick, tick...BOOM! director Lin-Manuel Miranda on her show to play a game of "Lyrically Challenged," with Clarkson playing for the women in the house and Miranda for the men.

Led by American Ninja Warrior host Matt Iseman, Miranda and Clarkson face off to see who can best remember the lyrics to hit songs. Miranda, a musical theater icon, clearly won the first bout, "Under the Sea" from The Little Mermaid, but Clarkson comes back rocking "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" by Whitney Houston.

"If I didn't win Whitney I would have gone home crying," Clarkson says.

At this point it's a tie. See above for which superstar wins the final round, and which group of the audience gets a prize!