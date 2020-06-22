Lin-Manuel Miranda Says Filming Hamilton Was Like Making an Indie Movie

The Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner also talked about his upcoming projects on Good Morning America.

Three days is all it took for what is turning out to be the most anticipated movie release of 2020. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda dropped by Good Morning America June 22 ahead of the musical’s July 3 premiere on Disney+ to talk about the filming process on Broadway, In The Heights, and his upcoming Disney project. Check out the interview above.

“It was basically a three-day film shoot with the best rehearsed cast in the history of the movies, because we’d all been doing the show for a year at this point.” says Miranda of filming in the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

The entire process began during a Sunday matinee, where filming took place with cameras in the audience. The cast and crew continued to film close-ups, dolly shots, and crane shots all-night Sunday, all-day Monday, and through Tuesday before filming one more live performance that evening.

“No one can predict the way a work is received, and the way Hamilton has been received has surpassed everyone’s wildest dreams. But our biggest issue has always been accessibility,” says Miranda. “So I’m really glad that we had the luxury to basically shoot an independent film in our first year, and now the world can see what it felt like to be in that room in June 2016.”

As for the film adaptation of In The Heights, Miranda says delaying the film's release due to the coronavirus pandemic was a no-brainer. “It’s really a movie theatre movie...we really wanted it to get the roll-out it deserves.”

Lest you think Miranda ever stops for air, the musical creator is working on a new Disney animated movie with the Zootopia creators and his Moana co-writer Jared Bush. “It’s set in Colombia, and that’s all I can say before Bob Iger just shows up at my door.”

Check out the full trailer for Hamilton on Disney+ below.

