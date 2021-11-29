Lin-Manuel Miranda Says Putting Hamilton on Disney+ Amplified Demand for the Broadway Show

"It forever demolishes the idea that a beautifully shot version of your show diminishes the demand to see it live," Miranda said on CNBC.

Some Broadway producers may believe that in recording their productions and publishing them to a wider audience throws away their shot at a long Broadway run. Tony Award winner and Hamilton creator Lin Manuel-Miranda sees it differently.

He says the filmed production of Hamilton, now streaming on Disney+, amplified popularity and demand for the Broadway production instead of diminishing it. "It forever demolishes the idea that a beautifully shot version of your show diminishes the demand to see it live," Miranda said on CNBC. "In all of our estimations, it's only amplified the demand to see Hamilton live."

The filmed stage version, which features the original Broadway cast, dropped on Disney+ on July 4, 2020 and won two 2021 Emmy Awards: Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special.

Miranda plays Alexander Hamilton as part of the original cast alongside Leslie Odom Jr. (Aaron Burr), Renee Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler), Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson), Phillipa Soo (Eliza Hamilton), Christopher Jackson (George Washington), and Jonathan Groff (King George) in the filmed version, directed by Tommy Kail.

The musical Diana is also streaming on Netflix, and Lynn Nottage's new play Clyde's will also be streamed so those outside of New York City can also enjoy the work, opening up access and bringing theater to those who might not be able to experience it live.

This is "a win for theater," Miranda said. "To have more pro shots, to have those out in the world, I think is a win. I would love to see more of that going forward."