Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares His Freestyle Love Supreme Pre-Show Playlists

With tracks from Beyoncé, The Mountain Goats, Wu-Tang Clan, and more, check out the wild mixes that welcomed audiences into the Booth Theatre and got the FLS company amped to perform.

Here's what you're listening to today: eight hours of Miranda-made mixtapes.

Lin-Manuel Miranda—co-creator of Freestyle Love Supreme, the hip-hop improv show that recently completed its second Broadway run—hopped on Twitter New Year's Day to share eight playlists he made for the production's pre-show.

One of the best side missions of @freestylelove supreme is that somewhere around 2004, I called dibs on making the pre-show playlists, & they just continue to let me? Anyway, I made EIGHT for the Bway run this year, here they are...--LMMhttps://t.co/6TwjarLabH — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 2, 2022

Each mix is about an hour long ("40 minutes as people enter the theater, 20 minutes on the way out..." Miranda said in another tweet), and contain a little bit of everything—rap, R&B, '80s pop. He's even included singles from Freestyle Love Supreme company members like Aneesa Folds, Wayne Brady, and Daveed Diggs, as well as numbers from neighboring Broadway cast recordings Six and Tina.

"The only mission in the pre-show playlists is to create as wild an array of music as possible: we don't know what's gonna happen in [Freestyle Love Supreme], so prepping the audience to be ready for anything is impt," Miranda continued in another tweet.

Click through Miranda's tweet above to access all eight playlists, available on Spotify.

Miranda founded Freestyle Love Supreme with Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale. The troupe is set for an 11-city U.S. tour this year, kicking off in San Francisco January 21 and wrapping up in August in Los Angeles.