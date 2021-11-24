Lin Manuel-Miranda Tests His Disney Songs on His Kids

The Hamilton creator goes on Late Night with Seth Myers to discuss his upcoming film, Encanto

Hot off the premiere of his directorial debut, tick, tick...BOOM!, Lin-Manuel Miranda headed to Late Night with Seth Myers November 23 to promote his next film, Encanto, a Disney film with original Miranda songs. And what's the best way to test out Disney music? Singing songs to kids.

"I have the greatest beta testers in the world," Miranda says above of his children, who heard him creating the music for the new film, now in theaters, all throughout the pandemic.

Encanto stars Stephanie Beatriz who voices Mirabel Madrigal, who unlike the rest of her relatives, does not have special powers and understandably feels like an outsider. Other members of the cast include Tony recipient John Leguizamo (Latin History for Morons), Orange Is the New Black alum Diane Guerrero, and pop star Sebastián Yatra, among others. In the Heights Tony Award nominee Olga Merediz also contributes vocals on the film's album.

Miranda is a Tony, Emmy, and Grammy award winner; he received an Oscar nomination for his film Moana, penning the anthem "How Far I'll Go," and this new Disney film offers him a new chance to earn EGOT status.

"I wanted to be there from the beginning so that the songs and scenes can go into as seamlessly into each other as possible," he says on the talk show. "I'm really proud of Encanto."