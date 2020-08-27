Lin-Manuel Miranda to Star in Romantic Comedy The Making Of

The cast also features Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, and Blake Lively.

Hamilton and In The Heights creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also starred in both musicals and the HBO series His Dark Materials, will appear in the upcoming romantic comedy The Making Of. Oscar winner and Tony nominee Diane Keaton, Oscar nominee Richard Gere, and Blake Lively round out the main cast.

Deadline reports Keaton and Gere will play a pair of married filmmakers who hire two actors—played by Miranda and Lively—to recreate the happier times in their marriage in a new movie.

The film will be shopped at Toronto International Film Festival next month, with shooting planned for 2021. Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz penned the script and produce through their Bedford Falls Company. Zwick is also attached to direct.

