Lin-Manuel Miranda Visits the Tick, Tick…BOOM! Marquee

The Jonathan Larson musical hits the big screen in just over two weeks.

It seems Hamilton and In the Heights mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda got a hot tip this morning and ran over to the Paris Theatre on W 58th Street to check out its exciting new marquee. Miranda directs the upcoming film adaptation of the semi-autobiographical Jonathan Larson musical Tick, Tick…BOOM!, and its premiere is right around the corner on November 12 (followed by a Netflix launch on November 19). Take a look at the joyful selfie Miranda snapped with the fresh art work and let the final countdown to the big day begin!

A friend told me the marquee was up and I sprinted over to see. It's getting so real. It's so soon.

Freeze the frame, back it up... -LMM @ticktickboom #TicktickBoomMovie pic.twitter.com/61cps0Qn6X — IN THE FRIGHTS, Disney's ESPANTO, tick tick...BOO! (@Lin_Manuel) October 27, 2021

With a screenplay by Tony winner Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen), the film's cast stars Andrew Garfield as Larson, Alexandra Shipp as Jonathan’s girlfriend Susan, Tony nominee Robin de Jesús as best friend Michael, Vanessa Hudgens as Karessa, and Tony nominee Joshua Henry as a new character named Roger.

