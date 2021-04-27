Lin-Manuel Miranda's Animated Movie Musical Vivo Is Headed to Netflix

Written by Kirk DeMicco and Quiara Alegría Hudes, the Sony Pictures Animation film features songs by Miranda.

Vivo, the animated musical film featuring songs written and performed by Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, is headed to Netflix, Deadline reports.

With the exception of China, the streaming giant has obtained all global rights for the Sony Pictures Animation film, recently scheduled for a June 4 theatrical release. The Netflix premiere date has yet to be announced.

The film is directed by Oscar nominee Kirk DeMicco and Brandon Jeffords; the former wrote the script with Pulitzer Prize winner and Miranda's In the Heights collaborator Quiara Alegría Hudes. The voice cast includes Miranda, Juan de Marcos González, Grammy winner Gloria Estefan, Ynairaly Simo, Zoe Saldana, Michael Rooker, Brian Tyree Henry, Nicole Byer, Leslie David Baker, Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo, and Lidya Jewett.

The story follows a thrill-seeking kinkajou (a rainforest honey bear, voiced by Miranda) with a passion for music who travels from Havana to Miami.

The creative team also includes composer and executive music producer Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton), visual consultant Roger Deakins, producers Lisa Stewart, Michelle Wong, and Oscar winner Rich Moore, and executive producers Miranda, Laurence Mark, and Louis Koo Tin Lok.

Miranda said in a statement, “Bringing Vivo to life has been an incredible artistic journey. I couldn’t ask for better creative partners than Kirk, Quiara, Alex, and the entire team at Sony Animation. I’m so excited Vivo will have a home at Netflix, where kids of all ages will be able to enjoy the film’s songs and adventures again and again.”

The film version of Miranda's Tony-winning In the Heights drops June 11 from Warner Bros., arriving both in theatres and on HBO Max that day.