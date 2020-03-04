Lin-Manuel Miranda's Family Fund Commits $1 Million to Support Theatre Students of Color

The gift will provide scholarships for students at the National Theater Institute.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Miranda Family Fund will provide scholarships for students of the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Theater Institute through a newly announced $1 million dollar commitment. The scholarships will serve to support inclusion of artists of color across all theatrical disciplines.

The commitment builds upon an existing relationship between Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Center. Miranda developed In the Heights at the O'Neill's 2005 National Music Theater conference with an intensive workshop, and the Miranda Family Fund's support of NTI since 2017 has already led to 40 young artists of color receiving scholarships. This new commitment will continue this support for the next ten years. Both Luis and Lin-Manuel Miranda have also worked to raise an additional $1 million for NTI scholarships and scholarship endowments.

“Access is an obstacle for many people looking to pursue a career in the arts, particularly those of color,” Miranda shared. “My time at the O’Neill was integral to me learning how to tell my story. My family and I hope that this financial commitment will help the O’Neill to continue incorporating an increasingly diverse pool of creators and performers to their unique and impactful programming for years to come.“

“We see Lin-Manuel Miranda’s influence, inspiration, and artistry everyday in our classrooms.” added NTI Artistic Director Rachel Jett. “The Miranda family’s decade-long commitment ensures that NTI’s unique multi-disciplinary training is available to everyone. And that our ensembles—and the audiences that support their work—represent the multitude of voices that will keep this ever-evolving art form vibrant, relevant, and revolutionary.”

Founded in 1970, NTI offers credit-earning theater intensives taught by industry professionals and master educators, providing comprehensive training for actors, singers, directors, dancers, designers, playwrights, and composers.