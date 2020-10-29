Lincoln Center Cancels 2021 American Songbook Series

By Andrew Gans
Oct 29, 2020
 
The Great Performers spring series and the David Rubenstein Atrium spring season have also been canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.
Lincoln Center Theater
Lincoln Center Theater Mark Bussell

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has canceled its annual American Songbook Series, which celebrates works from the American songbook featuring a diverse array of performers.

The famed New York venue has also canceled the remainder of the events in the 2020–2021 Great Performers series (previously announced concerts are currently canceled through May 9, 2021) and the 2020-2021 David Rubenstein Atrium Season.

Ticket holders should contact CenterCharge at (212) 721-6500 for refunds or donations.

Lincoln Center continues to serve audiences via Lincoln Center at Home, featuring performances and arts education series; through commissioning artists to create new works; and by activating its outdoor campus with small-scale, socially-distanced performances.

