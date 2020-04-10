Lincoln Center Cancels All Remaining 2020 Summer Programming

Impacted engagements include lineups from Midsummer Night Swing, the Mostly Mozart Festival, and Lincoln Center Out of Doors.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep areas of mass gatherings closed with little clarity on when they might return, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has made the call to cancel its summer programming, including the recently announced Mostly Mozart Festival season, Midsummer Night Swing, and Lincoln Center Out of Doors.

The news follows the closures and postponements at other institutions around the campus: the Metropolitan Opera canceled the remainder of its 2019–2020 season; American Ballet Theatre will no longer take up said venue this summer; Lincoln Center Theater's Flying Over Sunset and Intimate Apparel have been pushed to the fall; the New York Philharmonic has called off all events through June 13; New York City Ballet has canceled its spring slate.

In lieu of in-person performances, Lincoln Center has launched an "At Home" portal with daily streaming offerings from artists an organizations regularly seen on its various stages. The organization also intends to mount a free pop-up festival once deemed safe to do so in celebration of the city's cultural scene and the efforts of essential service workers.

