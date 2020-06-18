Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Cancels Great Performers Fall Series

By Andrew Gans
Jun 18, 2020
 
The David Rubenstein Atrium Fall Season and the 2020 White Light Festival have also been canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.
Lincoln Center Theater Mark Bussell

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has canceled all fall events in the 2020–2021 Great Performers series and the 2020–2021 David Rubenstein Atrium Season, as well as the annual White Light Festival.

Previously announced concerts in the Great Performers series are canceled through January 26, 2021. The series aims to resume beginning February 6, 2021. Ticket holders should contact CenterCharge to facilitate ticketing exchanges, refunds, or donations for affected performances.

The David Rubenstein Atrium Season also plans to resume in February 2021, subject to further evaluation.

In lieu of in-person performances, Lincoln Center has launched an "At Home" portal with daily streaming offerings from artists and organizations regularly seen on its various stages.

