Lincoln Center Launches Online Programming to Help Families Through COVID-19 School Shutdowns

Lincoln Center at Home features pop-up classrooms, an online puppet workshop, kids concerts, and more.

Schools may be temporarily closed but Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom is open. An online live stream starting at 10 AM ET each school day, the virtual classroom is part of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts' newly launched, Lincoln Center at Home—an initiative aimed at helping educators and parents navigate the current pandemic and its restrictions.

Lincoln Center at Home is divided into the Pop-Up Classroom, a broadcast for families featuring workshops and lessons led by artists and educators, and Concerts for Kids, which will feature broadcasts from the archives and performances from artists filmed in their homes.

The Pop-Up Classroom will be live streamed via Lincoln Center's Facebook beginning at 10 AM ET and will remain available after the broadcast. Classroom topics so far include creating expressive puppets from simple at-home objects; writing a song with lyrics and singing it; making woven works of art with recycled material like junk mail and cardboard boxes; and dance lessons to get everyone up and moving.

With Concerts for Kids, Lincoln Center offers families the chance to watch at-home concerts from artists like Elena Moon Park, Zeshan B, The Pop Ups, and Sonia De Los Santos. The series will also feature broadcasts of archival family-friendly concerts including Simple Gifts: The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center at Shaker Village (March 27 at 4 PM ET) and Joan Soriano’s steel string bachata from the David Rubenstein Atrium (March 28 at 4 PM ET).

Follow #LincolnCenterAtHome and check out the web calendar for the most up-to-date digital offerings.

“Lincoln Center is excited to share Lincoln Center at Home, which we hope will help bolster the tremendous work being done by parents and educators right now to help kids keep learning,” said Henry Timms, the president and CEO of Lincoln Center. “From the Pop-Up Classroom that our teaching artists and education colleagues will broadcast each day to live, ‘homemade’ performances by some of our family of artists, to our trove of legendary performance footage across Lincoln Center’s many institutions, we hope Lincoln Center at Home will provide families across the country with creative solutions to the difficult moments that we’re all experiencing together.”

