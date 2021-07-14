Lincoln Center Theater Announces Streaming Dates for The Wolves

The Off-Broadway hit is next up as part of Private Reels: From the LCT Archives.

The Lincoln Center Theater film capture of Sarah DeLappe’s The Wolves will stream for free beginning July 22 at 7 PM. As previously announced , the Lila Neugebauer-helmed production is the next installment of Private Reels: From the LCT Archives.

The Wolves chronicles the experiences of high school girls through their daily afternoon soccer warm-ups. Starring are Paola Sanchez Abreu, Mia Barron, Brenna Coates, Jenna Dioguardi, Samia Finnerty, Midori Francis, Lizzy Jutila, Sarah Mezzanotte, Tedra Millan, and Susannah Perkins.

The play was originally produced in 2016 at The Duke on 42nd Street by The Playwrights Realm in association with New York Stage & Film and Vassar’s Powerhouse Theatre season. A second engagement at the Off-Broadway venue followed at The Duke before moving uptown to LCT's Mitzi E. Househouse Theatre in 2017. A finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the Playwrights Realm production won an OBIE Ensemble Award—for Neugebauer and the acting ensemble—and a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble.

The stream will be available on Broadway on Demand and remain available through August 15. For more information, visit LCT.org.

