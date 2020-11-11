Lincoln Center Theater Announces The Coast of Utopia Reunion, In the Green Cast Album Launch Party, More

The free, digital LCT Spotlight Series also includes a discussions with Lileana Blain-Cruz, Ayad Akhtar, and Andrew Rannells.

Several cast members from the Tony-winning production of The Coast of Utopia will reunite December 17 at 6 PM ET as part of Lincoln Center Theater’s new free and digital LCT Spotlight Series. Slated to appear are Billy Crudup, Jennifer Ehle, Ethan Hawke, Brián F. O’Byrne, and Martha Plimpton, along with playwright Tom Stoppard and director Jack O’Brien.

Kicking off the free programming November 17 at 9 PM is a Zoom launch party celebrating the original cast recording of Grace McLean’s In the Green. McLean (The Great Comet) will perform songs from the musical, which was commissioned and produced by Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 in 2019. LCT3 Artistic Director Evan Cabnet hosts and leads an audience Q&A.

Up next is Lileana Blain-Cruz in Conversation: On Directing at LCT December 3 at 7 PM. The newly appointed resident director will chat with Saheem Ali, who helmed LCT’s The Rolling Stone. Machel Ross (assistant director of the LCT3’s Marys Seacole) hosts.

Next year, a number of artists will read their own nontheatrical work, including playwrights David Adjmi, Ayad Akhtar, Sarah Ruhl and James Lapine, director Jack O’Brien, and performer Andrew Rannells. Turning the Page: LCT Artists Read Their Own Poetry and Prose takes place January 14, 2021, at 8 PM.

Other upcoming events to be announced in the series include play readings, musical performances, and cast reunions, as well as new, original work presentations.

LCT was poised to open the new musical Flying Over Sunset on Broadway and the opera adaptation of Lynn Nottage's Intimate Apparel Off-Broadway prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Both productions now hope to officially premiere in fall 2021.