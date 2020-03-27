Lincoln Center Theater Delays Summer Engagements of New Sarah Ruhl and Bryna Turner Plays

Becky Nurse of Salem and At the Wedding were to have Off-Broadway runs in July.

Lincoln Center Theater has canceled its upcoming summer season in the wake of coronavirus concerns. Earlier this week, the famed New York City institution announced the postponement of its spring offerings: Broadway’s Flying Over Sunset (set to play the Vivian Beaumont Theater) and the new opera adaptation of Intimate Apparel (which had begun previews at the Mitzi Newhouse Theater).

A spokesperson for LCT has confirmed that two plays set to begin performances in July have been postponed as well. Sarah Ruhl’s Becky Nurse of Salem, directed by Anne Kauffman in the Mitzi Newhouse, and Bryna Turner’s At the Wedding, directed by Jenna Worsham for LCT3 in the Claire Tow Theater, were not officially announced, but casting notices had been posted; both of these productions are now postponed.

Both are scheduled for the upcoming 2020–2021 season, though no word yet on exact dates.

