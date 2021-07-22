Lincoln Center Theater Offers Streaming Presentation of The Wolves July 22

The Off-Broadway hit is next up as part of Private Reels: From the LCT Archives.

The Lincoln Center Theater film capture of Sarah DeLappe’s The Wolves streams for free beginning July 22 at 7 PM. The Lila Neugebauer-helmed production is the latest installment of Private Reels: From the LCT Archives.

The Wolves chronicles the experiences of high school girls through their daily afternoon soccer warm-ups. Starring are Paola Sanchez Abreu, Mia Barron, Brenna Coates, Jenna Dioguardi, Samia Finnerty, Midori Francis, Lizzy Jutila, Sarah Mezzanotte, Tedra Millan, and Susannah Perkins.

The play was originally produced in 2016 at The Duke on 42nd Street by The Playwrights Realm in association with New York Stage & Film and Vassar’s Powerhouse Theatre season. A second engagement at the Off-Broadway venue followed before moving uptown to LCT's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater in 2017. A finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the Playwrights Realm production won an OBIE Ensemble Award—for Neugebauer and the acting ensemble—and a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble.

The stream is available on Broadway on Demand and will remain on demand through August 15. For more information, visit LCT.org.

(Updated July 22, 2021)

