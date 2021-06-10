Lincoln Center Theater Production of Jackie Sibblies Drury's Marys Seacole Streams Beginning June 10

The free stream is the latest in the Private Reels: From the LCT Archives series.

The Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 2019 world premiere of Marys Seacole, penned by Pulitzer Prize winner Jackie Sibblies Drury (Fairview) and directed by LCT Resident Director Lileana Blain-Cruz, streams for free beginning June 10 at 7 PM ET on Broadway on Demand.

The latest offering in the Private Reels: From the LCT Archives series will be available through July 4. To register, visit LCT.org.

Marys Seacole opened at the Claire Tow Theater February 25, 2019, with a cast that included Gabby Beans, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Marceline Hugot, Karen Kandel, Ismenia Mendes, and Lucy Taylor. The play concerns Mary, an ambitious Jamaican woman, determined to live a grand life. Her adventures take her across oceans and eras, from a battlefield of the Crimean War to a contemporary nursing home, and many times and places in between.

Playwright Drury and director Blain-Cruz won a Special Citation Obie Award for their work. Bernstine won the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play for her performance as Mary as well as an Obie Award for Sustained Excellence.

Private Reels allows audiences the opportunity to experience past LCT productions in full. Originally recorded for promotional purposes, the newly edited footage (filmed and edited by Frank Basile/Fresh Produce Productions NYC) gives viewers the opportunity to revisit or discover these LCT shows. The series will next offer Sarah DeLappe's The Wolves, directed by Lila Neugebauer, on dates to be announced.



(Updated June 10, 2021)