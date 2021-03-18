Lincoln Center Theater Production of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike Streams Beginning March 18

toggle menu
toggle search form
Theatre Alternatives   Lincoln Center Theater Production of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike Streams Beginning March 18
By Andrew Gans
Mar 18, 2021
 
The series of archival recordings, originally produced for promotional purposes, also includes The Wolves, Marys Seacole, and The Royale.
David Hyde Pierce, Sigourney Weaver, Kristine Nielsen, and Billy Magnussen in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.
David Hyde Pierce, Sigourney Weaver, Kristine Nielsen, and Billy Magnussen in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. Carol Rosegg

Lincoln Center Theater launches its Private Reels: From the LCT Archives series, featuring streamed recordings of some of its past productions, March 18 with Christopher Durang’s Tony-winning Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.

Directed by Nicholas Martin, the production features Genevieve Angelson, Shalita Grant, Billy Magnussen, Kristine Nielsen, David Hyde Pierce, and Sigourney Weaver. The comedy opened at LCT’s Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater November 12, 2012, and subsequently transferred to Broadway's Golden March 14, 2013, going on to win both the Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Best Play.

The streaming series will continue with the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater productions of The Royale, by Marco Ramirez, directed by Rachel Chavkin; and The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe, directed by Lila Neugebauer; plus the Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of Marys Seacole, by Jackie Sibblies Drury and directed by LCT Resident Director Lileana Blain-Cruz. Streaming dates will be announced later.

All four productions were recorded in their entirety, with excerpts used for promotional purposes. The newly edited footage will give viewers the opportunity to revisit or discover these LCT shows. The series is made possible in partnership with Actors’ Equity Association, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society, and United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE.

Vanya and Sonia... streams for free on Broadway On Demand. To register, visit LCT.org.

Check Out the Return Engagement of The Wolves at Lincoln Center Theater

Check Out the Return Engagement of The Wolves at Lincoln Center Theater

The show began performances November 1 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

4 PHOTOS
The_Wolves_Lincoln_Center_Theater_Production_Photo_2017_2017_1107_TheWolves-201_HR.jpg
Cast Julieta Cervantes
The_Wolves_Lincoln_Center_Theater_Production_Photo_2017_2017_1107_TheWolves-52_HR.jpg
The cast of The Wolves at Lincoln Center Theater Julieta Cervantes
The_Wolves_Lincoln_Center_Theater_Production_Photo_2017_2017_1107_TheWolves-225_HR.jpg
The cast of The Wolves at Lincoln Center Theater Julieta Cervantes
The_Wolves_Lincoln_Center_Theater_Production_Photo_2017_2017_1107_TheWolves-172_HR.jpg
Cast Julieta Cervantes
Share

(Updated March 18, 2021)

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.