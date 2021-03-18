Lincoln Center Theater Production of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike Streams Beginning March 18

The series of archival recordings, originally produced for promotional purposes, also includes The Wolves, Marys Seacole, and The Royale.

Lincoln Center Theater launches its Private Reels: From the LCT Archives series, featuring streamed recordings of some of its past productions, March 18 with Christopher Durang’s Tony-winning Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.

Directed by Nicholas Martin, the production features Genevieve Angelson, Shalita Grant, Billy Magnussen, Kristine Nielsen, David Hyde Pierce, and Sigourney Weaver. The comedy opened at LCT’s Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater November 12, 2012, and subsequently transferred to Broadway's Golden March 14, 2013, going on to win both the Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Best Play.

The streaming series will continue with the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater productions of The Royale, by Marco Ramirez, directed by Rachel Chavkin; and The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe, directed by Lila Neugebauer; plus the Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of Marys Seacole, by Jackie Sibblies Drury and directed by LCT Resident Director Lileana Blain-Cruz. Streaming dates will be announced later.

All four productions were recorded in their entirety, with excerpts used for promotional purposes. The newly edited footage will give viewers the opportunity to revisit or discover these LCT shows. The series is made possible in partnership with Actors’ Equity Association, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society, and United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE.

Vanya and Sonia... streams for free on Broadway On Demand. To register, visit LCT.org.



Check Out the Return Engagement of The Wolves at Lincoln Center Theater Check Out the Return Engagement of The Wolves at Lincoln Center Theater 4 PHOTOS

(Updated March 18, 2021)