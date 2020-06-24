Lincoln Center Theater Reschedules Flying Over Sunset and Intimate Apparel Opera for 2021

The Broadway musical and Off-Broadway opera had originally been slated for spring 2020 before being postponed to the fall.

The Lincoln Center Theater productions of Flying Over Sunset and the Intimate Apparel opera will now open Spring 2021. The new Broadway musical and Off-Broadway opera were suspended March 12 when theatres were closed in an effort to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus.

In addition to these two works, LCT plans to present an LCT3 Off-Off-Broadway production in the Claire Tow Theater in spring 2021, as well as an additional Off-Broadway production in the Mitzi E. Newhouse (where Intimate Apparel will play) that summer.

When the shutdowns first struck, LCT began planning for a fall re-opening; this has now moved. Though the Broadway League has confirmed that shows will remain closed through Labor Day, this decision and similar others around the country indicate an extended hiatus is inevitable.

Flying Over Sunset, featuring a book by director James Lapine, music by Tom, Kitt and lyrics by Michael Korie, was scheduled to begin previews March 12 in the Vivian Beaumont Theater ahead of an April 16 opening. The musical, choreographed by Michelle Dorrance, is set to star Carmen Cusack as Clare Boothe Luce, Harry Hadden-Paton as Aldous Huxley, and Tony Yazbeck as Cary Grant—all three of whom experiment with psychedelic drugs int the ’50s to unlock their psyches.

Intimate Apparel, the new opera adaptation of Lynn Nottage's play of the same name, had begun previews in the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center February 27, ahead of a slated March 23 opening. The opera features a libretto by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Nottage, music by Ricky Ian Gordon, and direction by LCT’s Bartlett Sher. The cast is set to star Kearstin Piper Brown as seamstress Esther.

Exact dates for re-opening have not yet been announced.

