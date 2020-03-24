Lincoln Center Theater to Open Flying Over Sunset and Intimate Apparel in the Fall

The Broadway and Off-Broadway shows were suspended March 12 as COVID-19 restrictions came into effect.

The Lincoln Center Theater productions of Flying Over Sunset and Intimate Apparel will reopen in the fall. The new Broadway musical and Off-Broadway opera were suspended March 12 when theatres were closed in an effort to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Flying Over Sunset, with book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Michael Korie, featuring choreography by Michelle Dorrance, was scheduled to begin previews on March 12 in the Vivian Beaumont Theater ahead of an April 16 opening.

Intimate Apparel, the new opera adaptation of Lynn Nottage's play, had begun previews in the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center February 27, ahead of a March 23 opening. The opera features a libretto by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Nottage, music by Ricky Ian Gordon, and direction by LCT’s Bartlett Sher. Performances were originally scheduled to resume the week of April 13.

“We are proud of these shows and the many talented artists who made them,” said LCT's artistic director André Bishop, “and we hope and pray that we will reopen them in the Fall. That is our plan. May better times come to us all.”

Ticket holders to performances for the remainder of the original runs of both productions will automatically receive a refund from their point-of-purchase, no further action is necessary. Tickets purchased with cash can be refunded at the box office once the theatre has reopened.