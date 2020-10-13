Lincoln Center Theater's Flying Over Sunset and Intimate Apparel Set New Dates for Fall 2021

By Andrew Gans
Oct 13, 2020
 
The Broadway musical and Off-Broadway opera had originally been slated for spring 2020.
in rehearsal for <i>Flying Over Sunset</i>
Tony Yazbeck in rehearsal for Flying Over Sunset Marc J. Franklin

Openings for the Lincoln Center Theater productions of Flying Over Sunset and the opera adaptation of Intimate Apparel are now scheduled for fall 2021. The new Broadway musical and Off-Broadway opera were suspended March 12 when theatres were closed in an effort to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Openings for both productions were delayed until spring 2021, but based on current information regarding COVID-19 and the latest extension of the Broadway shutdown, Lincoln Center Theater now hopes to reopen both productions in fall 2021.

Lynn Nottage
Lynn Nottage Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Flying Over Sunset, featuring a book by director James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Michael Korie, was scheduled to begin previews March 12 in the Vivian Beaumont Theater ahead of an April 16 opening. The musical, choreographed by Michelle Dorrance, is set to star Carmen Cusack as Clare Boothe Luce, Harry Hadden-Paton as Aldous Huxley, and Tony Yazbeck as Cary Grant—all three of whom experiment with psychedelic drugs int the ’50s to unlock their psyches.

Intimate Apparel, the new opera adaptation of Lynn Nottage's play of the same name, had begun previews in the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center February 27, ahead of a slated March 23 opening. Two-time Pulitzer winner Nottage adapted her script to a libretto, collaborating with composer Ricky Ian Gordon and director Bartlett Sher. The cast is set to star Kearstin Piper Brown as seamstress Esther.

READ: Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Lynn Nottage, and Marco Ramirez to Create New Works for Broadway With LTC

In addition to these two works, LCT plans to produce additional productions in the Beaumont and Newhouse in spring 2022, as well as LCT3 productions during the 2021–2022 season in the Claire Tow Theater. Exact dates for re-opening have not yet been announced.

