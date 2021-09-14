Lincoln Center Theater's My Fair Lady Tour Resumes September 14

By Andrew Gans
Sep 14, 2021
 
The first stop of the Bartlett Sher-directed production is The Hobby Center in Houston, Texas.
Kevin Pariseau, Laird Mackintosh, and Shereen Ahmed in <i>My Fair Lady</i>
Kevin Pariseau, Laird Mackintosh, and Shereen Ahmed in My Fair Lady Joan Marcus

The North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater’s production of My Fair Lady relaunches September 14–19 at The Hobby Center in Houston, Texas. Tony winner Bartlett Sher directs.

Returning to the cast of the staging, which opened in December 2019 at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., are Shereen Ahmed as Eliza Doolittle, Laird Mackintosh as Professor Henry Higgins, Leslie Alexander as Mrs. Higgins, Adam Grupper as Alfred P. Doolittle, Kevin Pariseau as Colonel Pickering, Gayton Scott as Mrs. Pearce, and Sam Simahk as Freddy Eynsford-Hill.

Shereen Ahmed and Laird Mackintosh.jpg
Shereen Ahmed and Laird Mackintosh

Joining the tour from the original Broadway company is Lee Zarrett as Professor Zoltan Karpathy.

The ensemble features Rajeer Alford, Colin Anderson, Polly Baird, Mark Banik, Michael Biren, Mary Callanan, Elena Camp, Christopher Faison, Nicole Ferguson, Kaitlyn Frank, Juliane Godfrey, Colleen Grate, Patrick Kerr, Brandon Leffler, Nathalie Marrable, William Michals, Aisha Mitchell, Rommel Pierre O’Choa, George Psomas, Keven Quillon, JoAnna Rhinehart, Samantha Sturm, Sarah Quinn Taylor, Gerard M. Williams, Michael Williams, Richard Riaz Yoder, and Minami Yusui.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s play and Gabriel Pascal’s motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady has a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe. The LCT production, which premiered in spring 2018, played 548 performances at the Vivian Beaumont and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival.

This production also features choreography by Christopher Gattelli, sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Marc Salzberg, music supervision by Ted Sperling, original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, dance arrangements by Trude Rittmann, tour orchestrations by Josh Clayton, and music direction by John Bell. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

Nederlander Presentations, Inc. produces the tour. For the current itinerary, visit MyFairLadyonTour.com.

Production Photos: My Fair Lady on Tour

Production Photos: My Fair Lady on Tour

8 PHOTOS
in <i>My Fair Lady</i>
Shereen Ahmed in My Fair Lady Joan Marcus
Laird Mackintosh, Gayton Scott, Adam Grupper, Kevin Pariseau, and Shereen Ahmed in <i>My Fair Lady</i>
Laird Mackintosh, Gayton Scott, Adam Grupper, Kevin Pariseau, and Shereen Ahmed in My Fair Lady Joan Marcus
in <i>My Fair Lady</i>
Leslie Alexander, Shereen Ahmed, and Kevin Pariseau in My Fair Lady Joan Marcus
Sam Simahk, Shereen Ahmed, Kevin Pariseau, Leslie Alexander, and cast in <i>My Fair Lady</i>
Sam Simahk, Shereen Ahmed, Kevin Pariseau, Leslie Alexander, and cast in My Fair Lady Joan Marcus
Shavey Brown, Mark Aldrich, Shereen Ahmed (center), William Michals, and Colin Anderson in <i>My Fair Lady</i>
Shavey Brown, Mark Aldrich, Shereen Ahmed (center), William Michals, and Colin Anderson in My Fair Lady Joan Marcus
in <i>My Fair Lady</i>
Laird Mackintosh in My Fair Lady Joan Marcus
in <i>My Fair Lady</i>
Adam Grupper and cast in My Fair Lady Joan Marcus
Kevin Pariseau, Laird Mackintosh, and Shereen Ahmed in <i>My Fair Lady</i>
Kevin Pariseau, Laird Mackintosh, and Shereen Ahmed in My Fair Lady Joan Marcus
(Updated September 14, 2021)

