Lincoln Center Will Stream Kelli O'Hara and Jessie Mueller in Carousel, Nathan Lane in The Nance, Santino Fontana in Act One

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts will launch its new series Broadway Fridays, featuring free digital streams of past Live From Lincoln Center broadcasts June 5 at 8 PM. Up first: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel.
The performance with the New York Philharmonic features Tony winner Kelli O'Hara, Nathan Gunn, Stephanie Blythe, Tony winner Shuler Hensley, Jason Danieley, Tony winner Jessie Mueller, Kate Burton, Tony winner John Cullum, and New York City Ballet dancers Robert Fairchild and Tiler Peck.
The series will continue June 12 with Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Douglas Carter Beane's dark comedy The Nance, starring Tony winner Nathan Lane, Tony winner Cady Huffman, Lewis J. Stadlen, Jenni Barber, Andrea Burns, and Jonny Orsini. James Lapine's Act One, about the life of Moss Hart, will be presented June 19 starring Tony winners Tony Shalhoub, Andrea Martin, and Santino Fontana.
These archival broadcasts will be made available every Friday on Lincoln Center’s online arts portal #LincolnCenterAtHome and on Lincoln Center’s Youtube and Facebook pages. Additional Broadway offerings will be announced later.