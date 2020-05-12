Lincoln Center Will Stream Kelli O'Hara and Jessie Mueller in Carousel, Nathan Lane in The Nance, Santino Fontana in Act One

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Lincoln Center Will Stream Kelli O'Hara and Jessie Mueller in Carousel, Nathan Lane in The Nance, Santino Fontana in Act One
By Andrew Gans
May 12, 2020
 
The free streams are part of the new Broadway Fridays series, featuring past Live From Lincoln Center broadcasts.
Nathan Gunn and Kelli O&#39;Hara in <i>Carousel</i>
Nathan Gunn and Kelli O'Hara in Carousel Chris Lee

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts will launch its new series Broadway Fridays, featuring free digital streams of past Live From Lincoln Center broadcasts June 5 at 8 PM. Up first: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel.

The performance with the New York Philharmonic features Tony winner Kelli O'Hara, Nathan Gunn, Stephanie Blythe, Tony winner Shuler Hensley, Jason Danieley, Tony winner Jessie Mueller, Kate Burton, Tony winner John Cullum, and New York City Ballet dancers Robert Fairchild and Tiler Peck.

The series will continue June 12 with Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Douglas Carter Beane's dark comedy The Nance, starring Tony winner Nathan Lane, Tony winner Cady Huffman, Lewis J. Stadlen, Jenni Barber, Andrea Burns, and Jonny Orsini. James Lapine's Act One, about the life of Moss Hart, will be presented June 19 starring Tony winners Tony Shalhoub, Andrea Martin, and Santino Fontana.

These archival broadcasts will be made available every Friday on Lincoln Center’s online arts portal #LincolnCenterAtHome and on Lincoln Center’s Youtube and Facebook pages. Additional Broadway offerings will be announced later.

A First Look at Douglas Carter Beane's The Nance on Broadway, Starring Nathan Lane

A First Look at Douglas Carter Beane's The Nance on Broadway, Starring Nathan Lane

Tony Award winner Nathan Lane stars in The Nance, Douglas Carter Beane's new 1930s-set play about a gay burlesque performer facing a changing world, which began Broadway previews March 21 at the Lyceum Theatre. Read the Playbill.com story.

28 PHOTOS
Nathan Lane
Nathan Lane Joan Marcus
Nathan Lane and Lewis J. Stadlen
Nathan Lane and Lewis J. Stadlen Joan Marcus
Jonny Orsini and Nathan Lane
Jonny Orsini and Nathan Lane Joan Marcus
Lewis J. Stadlen, Cady Huffman, Nathan Lane and Jonny Orsini
Lewis J. Stadlen, Cady Huffman, Nathan Lane and Jonny Orsini Joan Marcus
The cast
The cast Joan Marcus
Nathan Lane and Jonny Orsini
Nathan Lane and Jonny Orsini Joan Marcus
Nathan Lane
Nathan Lane Joan Marcus
Nathan Lane
Nathan Lane Joan Marcus
Nathan Lane and Lewis J. Stadlen
Nathan Lane and Lewis J. Stadlen Joan Marcus
Jonny Orsini and Nathan Lane
Jonny Orsini and Nathan Lane Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.