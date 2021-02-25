Lincoln Center's Restart Stages Initiative Will Feature 10 Outdoor Performance and Rehearsal Spaces

The program will launch on World Health Day with a performance for healthcare workers.

Lincoln Center for the Performing will launch Restart Stages—a sweeping initiative that will create an open-air performing arts center including 10 outdoor performance and rehearsal spaces—on World Health Day, April 7. Aiming to help kick start the performing arts sector and contribute to the revival of New York City, the program will begin with a performance for healthcare workers.

All offerings will occur outdoors with safety protocols in place for artists, audiences, and staff.

Venues will include a cabaret-style stage on Hearst Plaza, dedicated family and kids' areas with arts activities for young people, open venues for rehearsals, space for public school graduations, and an outdoor reading room, created in partnership with The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

Artistic programming will feature Lincoln Center’s constituent organizations, including outdoor performances of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s annual Summer Evenings concerts, film screenings from Film at Lincoln Center, a concert and cabaret series by Lincoln Center Theater, and dance workshops from New York City Ballet.

“The cultural community has an urgent role to play in the revitalization of New York, to showcase that our city is not just back economically, but spiritually and socially. Which is why we knew beyond the shadow of a doubt that as the city reopened it was our absolute obligation and privilege to be first in line to support our constituents, New Yorkers, and the cultural community,” says Henry Timms, president and CEO of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. “We are building this outdoor campus to be ready, so that when the time comes, we do not miss a single day. We will fling our metaphorical doors wide open on day one in celebration of New York and the resolute, remarkable people who make it the best city on earth.”

Select events will be offered via live stream on Lincoln Center and partner organization digital platforms. Visit RestartStages.org for additional information.

