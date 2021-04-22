Lincoln Center's Restart Stages Will Feature Concerts With Norm Lewis, Jose Llana, and More

The initiative to kick start the performing arts sector on the cultural campus officially begins May 10.

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts will launch Restart Stages—the outdoor performing arts center constructed on the Lincoln Center campus—May 10 with the public opening of “The GREEN,” a physical reimagining of Josie Robertson Plaza into an open space by Tony-winning set designer Mimi Lien.

A land blessing ceremony—conducted by Chief Dwaine Perry of the Ramapough Lunaape and facilitated by the Redhawk Native American Arts Council—will kickoff the evening at 7 PM ET followed by a concert with singer-songwriter Martha Redbone.

Tony nominee Norm Lewis (The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, Side Show) will subsequently take The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park at 8 PM. The concert, featuring songs from the Broadway favorite's stage career, will be directed by Richard Jay-Alexander. Lewis will be accompanied by a trio of musicians led by musical director Joseph Joubert.

The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park will also welcome The King and I’s Jose Llana May 19 at 7 PM in a performance for the Philippine Nurses Association. The evening, recognizing the courage and strength of members of the Philippine Nurses Association throughout the pandemic, will also feature music director Kimberly Grigsby on piano.

“We’re heading into the heart of the First Act, so-to-speak, in our efforts to harness the energy and creativity that make New York one of the most exciting places to live and be,” said Henry Timms, president and CEO of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. “It’s heartening to be able to offer space for artists from across the five boroughs to create and perform, and space for New Yorkers to connect with the arts and one another after so many months of isolation.”

Select Restart Stages events will be live streamed on Lincoln Center and partner organization digital platforms, and all offerings will occur outdoors with safety protocols in place for artists, audiences, and staff.

