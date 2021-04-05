Lincoln Center's Revamped David Geffen Hall Will Now Reopen in 2022

The reimagined home for the New York Philharmonic will welcome audiences nearly two years earlier than expected.

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and the New York Philharmonic announced the acceleration of the renovation of David Geffen Hall (formerly Avery Fisher Hall). The-long gestating project, previously expected to be completed by March 2024, is now scheduled to reopen to the public in fall 2022.

The acceleration aims to boost New York City’s economic recovery, generating more than $600 million in project-related economic activity. This includes an estimated 6,000 jobs throughout the city and state, of which 3,000 are construction-based.

Lincoln Center says the project has a minimum of 30 percent construction participation by minority- and women-owned business enterprises, 40 percent workforce inclusion from underrepresented communities, and a workforce development program to create additional full-time job opportunities for local residents.

The design team consists of Diamond Schmitt Architects, led by Gary McCluskie, on the theatre; Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects Partners, led by Williams and Tsien, on the public spaces; acoustician Paul Scarbrough of Akustiks; and theatre designer Joshua Dachs of Fisher Dachs Associates.

The design for the new theatre introduces a “single-room” concept, eliminating the proscenium and moving the stage forward by 25 feet, with audience seating wrapped around it. Seating capacity will be reduced by 500 seats to 2,200, and a steeper rake will be added to the orchestra level, improving acoustics and sightlines. The Hall will also have state-of-the-art HVAC systems, filtration and air purifying systems, and antimicrobial technology integrated into select surfaces.

To date, over 90 percent of the $550 million project budget has been raised—the vast majority from private sources.

The New York Philharmonic will perform a 2021–2022 season at various New York City locations. Details will be announced at a later date.

