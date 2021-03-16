Lindsey Ferrentino Will Write and Direct Film Version of Amy and the Orphans for Netflix

The play was seen at Roundabout Theatre Company's Laura Pels in 2018 with a cast including Jamie Brewer and Debra Monk.

Lindsey Ferrentino will write and direct a film version of her stage play Amy and the Orphans for Netflix, according to Variety.

Aggregate Films will produce Amy and the Orphans, which opened at Roundabout Theatre Company's Laura Pels Theatre Off-Broadway in March 2018.

The play from the Ugly Lies the Bone playwright starred American Horror Story's Jamie Brewer, who subsequently became the first actor with Down Syndrome to earn a Drama Desk Award. The Off-Broadway company, directed by Scott Ellis, also included Tony winner Debra Monk, Mark Blum, Vanessa Aspillaga, Diane Davis, and Josh McDermitt plus understudy Edward Barbanell.

In Amy and the Orphans, three siblings go on the trip of a lifetime. After their father’s death, Maggie and Jacob reunite with Amy, their movie-loving sister who has Down Syndrome. Together, they careen down the Great American Long Island Expressway, navigating strip malls, traffic jams, and family drama.

Ferrentino has also adapted Not Fade Away, based on Rebecca Alexandra's memoir. Emily Blunt will star. No casting has been announced for Amy and the Orphans.

