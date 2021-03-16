Lindsey Ferrentino Will Write and Direct Film Version of Amy and the Orphans for Netflix

Lindsey Ferrentino Will Write and Direct Film Version of Amy and the Orphans for Netflix
By Andrew Gans
Mar 16, 2021
 
The play was seen at Roundabout Theatre Company's Laura Pels in 2018 with a cast including Jamie Brewer and Debra Monk.
Lindsey Ferrentino
Lindsey Ferrentino Marc J. Franklin

Lindsey Ferrentino will write and direct a film version of her stage play Amy and the Orphans for Netflix, according to Variety.

Aggregate Films will produce Amy and the Orphans, which opened at Roundabout Theatre Company's Laura Pels Theatre Off-Broadway in March 2018.

The play from the Ugly Lies the Bone playwright starred American Horror Story's Jamie Brewer, who subsequently became the first actor with Down Syndrome to earn a Drama Desk Award. The Off-Broadway company, directed by Scott Ellis, also included Tony winner Debra Monk, Mark Blum, Vanessa Aspillaga, Diane Davis, and Josh McDermitt plus understudy Edward Barbanell.

In Amy and the Orphans, three siblings go on the trip of a lifetime. After their father’s death, Maggie and Jacob reunite with Amy, their movie-loving sister who has Down Syndrome. Together, they careen down the Great American Long Island Expressway, navigating strip malls, traffic jams, and family drama.

Ferrentino has also adapted Not Fade Away, based on Rebecca Alexandra's memoir. Emily Blunt will star. No casting has been announced for Amy and the Orphans.

Lindsey Ferrentino’s family drama, starring American Horror Story’s Jamie Brewer, began performances Off-Broadway February 1.

Amy_and_the_Orphans_Roundabout_Production_Photo_2018_0074_Vanessa Aspillaga, Jamie Brewer, Debra Monk and Mark Blum in AMY AND THE ORPHANS, photo by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Vanessa Aspillaga, Jamie Brewer, Debra Monk, and Mark Blum Joan Marcus
Amy_and_the_Orphans_Roundabout_Production_Photo_2018_0161_Mark Blum, Jamie Brewer and Vanessa Aspillaga in AMY AND THE ORPHANS, photo by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Mark Blum, Jamie Brewer, and Vanessa Aspillaga Joan Marcus
Amy_and_the_Orphans_Roundabout_Production_Photo_2018_0091_Josh McDermitt and Jamie Brewer in AMY AND THE ORPHANS, photo by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Josh McDermitt and Jamie Brewer Joan Marcus
Amy_and_the_Orphans_Roundabout_Production_Photo_2018_0157_Debra Monk, Jamie Brewer and Mark Blum in AMY AND THE ORPHANS, photo by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Debra Monk, Jamie Brewer, and Mark Blum Joan Marcus
Amy_and_the_Orphans_Roundabout_Production_Photo_2018_0186_Debra Monk, Jamie Brewer and Mark Blum in AMY AND THE ORPHANS, photo by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Debra Monk, Jamie Brewer, and Mark Blum Joan Marcus
Jamie Brewer
Jamie Brewer Joan Marcus
