Linzi Hateley Explores Returning to Carrie in a New Role for The Theatre Channel

Linzi Hateley Explores Returning to Carrie in a New Role for The Theatre Channel
By Dan Meyer
Dec 25, 2020
 
The star sings “When There Is No One” as Mrs. White after starring as the title character on Broadway.
Linzi Hateley
Linzi Hateley

In the second episode of The Theatre Channel, “Musical Horrors,” Linzi Hateley returns to the world of Carrie 33 years after she originated the title character on Broadway. Now, she takes on the role that Betty Buckley made famous, singing “When There is No One” as Margaret White.

The episode also features Aimie Atkinson singing “Dead Mom” from Beetlejuice and Ria Jones singing “Last Midnight” from Into The Woods—check it out here.

Read what Hateley thought of returning to Carrie three decades later and how the loneliness of both characters is apropos of 2020 below.

Linzi Hateley in Carrie.
Linzi Hateley in Carrie. Peter Cunningham

How was it revisiting Carrie in a different role?
Linzi Hateley: Emotional! Carrie is very close to my heart and returning to it 33 years on stirred up lots of memories.

Did you approach this performance on camera differently from when you’re a stage?
LH: Yes. I think the song lends itself very well for camera close-ups. It’s beautifully intimate. I tried to play it less theatrical and more intense to suit the filming style.

Having filled the shoes of a character who feels alone and like an outsider—something many are feeling these days—what do you recommend people do to feel connected with others?
LH: Playing Carrie as a young actress and now performing the Mother’s song, it struck me how similar they are in terms of their loneliness. We are living through particularly difficult times, and it’s important to check on your friends and family regularly to feel connected. I contact my loved ones more than ever at the moment to show them support and that we are all in this together.

Look Back at the Original Production of Carrie

Look Back at the Original Production of Carrie

The infamous musical Carrie — based on the Stephen King novel — opened Broadway May 12, 1988.

36 PHOTOS
Linzi Hateley, Darlene Love
Linzi Hateley and Darlene Love
Linzi Hateley, Barbara Cook
Linzi Hateley and Barbara Cook
Linzi Hateley and Ensemble
Linzi Hateley and ensemble
Linzi Hateley, Betty Buckley
Linzi Hateley and Betty Buckley
Michael Gore, Linzi Hateley, Dean Pitchford, Betty Buckley, Lawrence D. Cohen
Dean Pitchford, Linzi Hateley, Michael Gore, Betty Buckley, and Lawrence D. Cohen
Linzi Hateley and Betty Buckley
Linzi Hateley and Betty Buckley Peter Cunningham
Linzi Hateley and Betty Buckley
Linzi Hateley and Betty Buckley Peter Cunningham
Linzi Hateley and Betty Buckley
Linzi Hateley and Betty Buckley Peter Cunningham
Betty Buckley and Linzi Hateley
Betty Buckley and Linzi Hateley Peter Cunningham
Linzi Hateley and Betty Buckley
Linzi Hateley and Betty Buckley
