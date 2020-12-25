Linzi Hateley Explores Returning to Carrie in a New Role for The Theatre Channel

The star sings “When There Is No One” as Mrs. White after starring as the title character on Broadway.

In the second episode of The Theatre Channel, “Musical Horrors,” Linzi Hateley returns to the world of Carrie 33 years after she originated the title character on Broadway. Now, she takes on the role that Betty Buckley made famous, singing “When There is No One” as Margaret White.

The episode also features Aimie Atkinson singing “Dead Mom” from Beetlejuice and Ria Jones singing “Last Midnight” from Into The Woods—check it out here.

Read what Hateley thought of returning to Carrie three decades later and how the loneliness of both characters is apropos of 2020 below.

How was it revisiting Carrie in a different role?

Linzi Hateley: Emotional! Carrie is very close to my heart and returning to it 33 years on stirred up lots of memories.

Did you approach this performance on camera differently from when you’re a stage?

LH: Yes. I think the song lends itself very well for camera close-ups. It’s beautifully intimate. I tried to play it less theatrical and more intense to suit the filming style.

Having filled the shoes of a character who feels alone and like an outsider—something many are feeling these days—what do you recommend people do to feel connected with others?

LH: Playing Carrie as a young actress and now performing the Mother’s song, it struck me how similar they are in terms of their loneliness. We are living through particularly difficult times, and it’s important to check on your friends and family regularly to feel connected. I contact my loved ones more than ever at the moment to show them support and that we are all in this together.

