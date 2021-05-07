Linzi Hateley Returns to the Narrator in London's Upcoming Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Linzi Hateley Returns to the Narrator in London's Upcoming Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
By Andrew Gans
May 07, 2021
Buy Tickets to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
 
The Olivier nominee will share the role with The Bodyguard's Alexandra Burke.
Linzi Hateley
Linzi Hateley Laura Lewis

Linzi Hateley, who was Olivier-nominated for her performance as the Narrator in the original London Palladium production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, will return to that role this summer at the same venue.

Hateley, who made her Broadway debut in the short-lived Carrie, will play select performances in the production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical, which begins previews July 1 prior to an official opening July 15. Hateley's first performance will be July 17.

Alexandra Burke
Alexandra Burke

As previously reported, Alexandra Burke (The Bodyguard) will star as The Narrator for the other performances with Jason Donovan (who played Joseph opposite Hateley in the original Palladium production) as the Pharaoh and Olivier nominee Jac Yarrow in the title role.

Michael Harrison, who produces with the Really Useful Company, said, “This dream just keeps getting better. It was special enough to announce Alexandra Burke recently as the Narrator, but to now have the added bonus of Linzi playing the role at special performances—and to reunite her with Jason Donovan again at the London Palladium—turns Joseph into a dream ticket. The combination of nostalgia for the original Palladium production, coupled with the excitement of our new critically acclaimed version, means we all have a summer to look forward to.”

Laurence Connor directs the production, which originally ran in 2019 and was slated to return in 2020 prior to the pandemic. The production also features choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, with set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, and sound design by Gareth Owen.

The production is set to begin performances after the proposed "Step 4" in the U.K. government's road map to easing restrictions, and therefore is planning to accommodate full-capacity audiences in accordance with the intended lifting of all limits on social contact.

How Well Do You Know the Colors of Joseph’s Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat?

How Well Do You Know the Colors of Joseph’s Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat?

58 PHOTOS
1 Red copy.jpg
??
1 Red.jpg
Red
2 Yellow.jpg
??
2 Yellow copy.jpg
Yellow
3 Green copy.jpg
??
3 Green.jpg
Green
4 Brown.jpg
??
4 Brown copy.jpg
Brown
5 Scarlet copy.jpg
??
5 Scarlet.jpg
Scarlet
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
London News
Read the latest news about London musicals and plays produced in and out of the West End.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.