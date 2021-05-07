Linzi Hateley Returns to the Narrator in London's Upcoming Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

The Olivier nominee will share the role with The Bodyguard's Alexandra Burke.

Linzi Hateley, who was Olivier-nominated for her performance as the Narrator in the original London Palladium production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, will return to that role this summer at the same venue.

Hateley, who made her Broadway debut in the short-lived Carrie, will play select performances in the production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical, which begins previews July 1 prior to an official opening July 15. Hateley's first performance will be July 17.

As previously reported, Alexandra Burke (The Bodyguard) will star as The Narrator for the other performances with Jason Donovan (who played Joseph opposite Hateley in the original Palladium production) as the Pharaoh and Olivier nominee Jac Yarrow in the title role.

Michael Harrison, who produces with the Really Useful Company, said, “This dream just keeps getting better. It was special enough to announce Alexandra Burke recently as the Narrator, but to now have the added bonus of Linzi playing the role at special performances—and to reunite her with Jason Donovan again at the London Palladium—turns Joseph into a dream ticket. The combination of nostalgia for the original Palladium production, coupled with the excitement of our new critically acclaimed version, means we all have a summer to look forward to.”

Laurence Connor directs the production, which originally ran in 2019 and was slated to return in 2020 prior to the pandemic. The production also features choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, with set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, and sound design by Gareth Owen.

The production is set to begin performances after the proposed "Step 4" in the U.K. government's road map to easing restrictions, and therefore is planning to accommodate full-capacity audiences in accordance with the intended lifting of all limits on social contact.

