Lionel Richie Movie Musical in the Works From Disney

The project is tentatively titled All Night Long, after the well-known Richie song.

Disney is developing a movie musical based on Lionel Richie's catalog. The project, according to Variety, is tentatively titled All Night Long, after the hit song from Richie's 1983 album Can't Slow Down.

Though it is not yet clear what the story is, in the style of Mamma Mia!, will feature Richie's greatest hits.

Richie, who reportedly pitched the project, is attached as a producer with his manager Bruce Eskowitz. Peter Chiarelli, a writer on Crazy Rich Asians and Now You See Me 2, will pen the script.

Richie is a four-time Grammy winner and an Oscar winner for the song "Say You, Say Me" from White Nights. He is also a two-time Oscar nominee, for "Miss Celie's Blues (Sister)", a song he co-wrote with Quincy Jones and Rod Temperton for the 1985 film The Color Purple, and for the title song to the 1981 film Endless Love.