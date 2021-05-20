Lisa Edelstein, Kathryn Hahn, and Tracee Chimo Pallero Are The Sisters Rosensweig for Spotlight on Plays May 20

By Talaura Harms
May 20, 2021
 
Jason Alexander also appears in the digital production of the 1992 Wendy Wasserstein comedy, directed by Anna D. Shapiro.
Broadway's Best Shows continues its Spotlight On Plays series with Wendy Wasserstein's comedy about sisterhood, The Sisters Rosensweig. The live stream reading premieres 8 PM ET May 20 on Stellar and will be available on demand through May 24.

The production stars Lisa Edelstein (House, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce) as Sara, Kathryn Hahn (Boeing-Boeing, Wandavision) as Gorgeous, and Tracee Chimo Pallero (Noises Off, The Heidi Chronicles) as Pfeni—the titular Rosensweig sisters—with Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), John Behlmann (Tootsie), Chris Perfetti (Picnic), Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies), and James Urbaniak (Difficult People) rounding out the cast. Anna D. Shapiro directs.

The play premiered Off-Broadway in 1992 at Lincoln Center Theater, starring Madeline Kahn as Gorgeous Teitelbaum, Jane Alexander as Sara Goode, and Frances McDormand as Pfeni Rosensweig. It transferred to Broadway the following year, earning Kahn a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play and a Best Play nomination for Wasserstein.

The spring series from Broadway's Best Shows, highlighting female playwrights, continues June 3 with Ohio State Murders by Adrienne Kennedy and Dear Elizabeth by Sarah Ruhl June 17. The series also recently announced a star-studded benefit concert Show of Titles, featuring 20 title tunes from Broadway musicals, streaming June 8.

Proceeds benefiting The Actors Fund, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, and the TDF Wendy Wasserstein Project.

Click here for tickets.

