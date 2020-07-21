Lisa Kudrow and Cast and Creators of The Comeback Join Stars in the House July 21

The reunion of the cult favorite series benefits The Actors Fund.

Hello, hello, hello! Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites the cast and creators of the Emmy-nominated HBO series The Comeback July 21 at 8 PM.

Guests include creator and star Lisa Kudrow, director and executive producer Michael Patrick King, executive producer and co-star Dan Bucatinsky, and actors Laura Silverman, Lance Barber, and Damian Young. The stream will be available for viewing above.

“This is a dream come true for me and Seth,” says Wesley. “We have watched the entire series at least three times and we’re so thrilled that we’re going to talk to the incredible creators and cast.”

Adds Rudetsky: “The superb writing, the brilliant comedic acting, the heart underneath it all and the amazing theme exploring the bizarreness of pop culture...it all combined to create one of our absolute favorite TV shows ever! Everyone must watch! To misquote Valerie Cherish: You do need to see this!”

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.



(Updated July 21, 2020)