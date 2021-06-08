Lisa Kudrow Cast in Film Adaptation of Better Nate Than Ever

Tim Federle is adapting and directing the musical comedy, based on his own novel, for Disney+.

Friends and The Comeback star Lisa Kudrow has been tapped to appear in the upcoming film Better Nate Than Ever for Disney+, Deadline reports. The feature-length musical comedy is based on the novel by Tim Federle, who is also directing.

Better Nate Than Ever follows 13-year-old Nate Foster, who hops a bus from Pittsburgh to New York City with his best friend to crash a big Broadway audition (in the book, for E.T. the Musical; in the film, Lilo and Stitch: The Musical), without their parents' permission. Along the way, he meets his long-lost Aunt Heidi (Kudrow), who helps him make his dreams come true, and in turn, he helps with hers.

Federle was recently showrunner for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and wrote the book for the Broadway musical Tuck Everlasting. Prior to his writing career, he appeared on Broadway in The Little Mermaid and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, among others.

Filming is now underway in New York, but casting for the roles of Nate and Libby have not yet been announced. The film is produced by Marc Platt (who is also behind the upcoming film adaptations of Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked, and Little Shop of Horrors).