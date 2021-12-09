LISTEN: Audra McDonald Talks About Doing Evita at 16, Zoe Caldwell’s Dinner-Related Snafu on Stage, More

Plus, the six-time Tony winner plays Burger King trivia on NPR's Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me!.

Performing Evita at the age of 16 might be a little unconventional—but that didn’t stop the Fresno, California dinner theatre that hired a teenage Audra McDonald to play Eva Perón. The six-time Tony winner dropped by Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me! on NPR this week to share some pretty eye-opening stories before playing a Burger King-themed game.

In addition to the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical, McDonald talked about her years at Julliard—including drug dealers in her dormitory!—and the one time her Master Class co-star Zoe Caldwell blanked on a line in the middle of a show.

Later on, the performer asked what had happened, and Caldwell replied “Darling, I was thinking that I’m going to have pasta when I go home.”

Finally, McDonald played “Hey McDonald, Try Whopper!” in which the star tries to guess the correct answer to three Burger King-related questions.