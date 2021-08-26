Listen to 2 Tracks From the Dear Evan Hansen Movie, Starring Ben Platt

The soundtrack releases with the film on September 24, but "Waving Through a Window" and "You Will Be Found" can be streamed now.

Ahead of its September 24 album release, the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen film has released two tracks to stream. Listen above to Ben Platt, reprising his Tony-winning title role, in the song "Waving Through a Window."

Below, Platt leads the new version of "You Will Be Found," along with Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, and more.

The movie (and accompanying soundtrack) will include two new songs written specifically for the film: "The Anonymous Ones," performed by Stenberg (playing Alana Beck), and "A Little Closer," performed by Colton Ryan as Connor Murphy.

The film's cast also includes Oscar winner Julianne Moore as Evan's mom Heidi, Oscar nominee Amy Adams as Cynthia Murphy, Danny Pino as Larry Murphy, Dever as Zoe Murphy, and Nik Dodani as Jared Kleinman.

Stephen Chbosky directs, with Steven Levenson adapting his book for the screen alongside the songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Dear Evan Hansen began previews at the Music Box November 14, 2016, prior to an official opening December 4. The musical was nominated for nine 2017 Tony Awards, winning six: Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Platt), Best Featured Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Rachel Bay Jones), and Best Orchestrations.

The musical will return from its coronavirus-caused hiatus beginning December 11, with Jordan Fisher back in the title role.

