Listen to a Cut Song From the Mean Girls Musical

"Bossed Up" opened the second act during the show's pre-Broadway world premiere.

Once we're able to go into the office again, this will be our vibe.

While Mean Girls wasn't able to celebrate its second anniversary on Broadway with a performance, the musical adaptation commemorated the occasion by sharing a song cut from the show. Take a listen to "Bossed Up," recording during the world premiere tryout engagement in Washington, D.C., below.

The song from composer Jeff Richmond and lyricist Nell Benjamin originally opened the second act, as queen bee Regina George is ousted as head Plastic and Cady assumed the throne. Damian (as played by Tony nominee Grey Henson), Cady (Erika Henningsen), and a seemingly always in the way "Kelly" take the stage to lay out the regime change.

"'Bossed Up,' in which Cady relished her new power and popularity...was really fun," the songwriters told Playbill. "Too fun, as it turns out. We really didn’t get the sense that she had taken a dark path. So we thought about seeing her transformation through the eyes of her friends to really feel the fallout from her bad decisions," leading to the Broadway second act opener "Stop."

Mean Girls, featuring a book by Tina Fey (who wrote and co-starred in the 2004 film) and directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, opened at the August Wilson Theatre April 8, 2018, with a national tour launching in September last year. A movie adaptation is also in the early stages of development.

