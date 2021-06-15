Listen to an Excerpt From In The Heights: Finding Home, Read by America Ferrera

The book, out June 15, chronicles the musical's journey from page to stage to screen. Hear about Priscilla Lopez's impact on the young Broadway cast in the clip.

The impact that Tony winner Priscilla Lopez had on the up-and-coming performers of In The Heights was major—but she didn't know it until they were face-to-face (and they started calling her P-Lo). Check out an excerpt from In the Heights: Finding Home, read by America Ferrera, below to find out more.

Published on June 15 from Penguin Random House, the book chronicles the life of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' Tony-winning musical, from its humble beginnings to a motion picture (it premiered June 10 in theatres and on HBO Max).

In the Heights: Finding Home reunites composer-lyricist Miranda with his Hamilton: The Revolution co-author Jeremy McCarter as well. Inside, readers will find lyric annotations by Miranda and essays by Alegría Hudes as they trace the making of an unlikely Broadway hit musical.

Finding Home also offers untold stories, newly commissioned portraits, and never-before-seen photos from backstage, the movie set, and productions around the world.

To order the book, click here.



(Audio excerpted courtesy Penguin Random House Audio from In the Heights by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes & Jeremy McCarter, read by America Ferrera and the authors.)